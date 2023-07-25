Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for July 25

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 25, 2023 | 10:10 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only on the Android platform in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX quickly garnered popularity after it was released in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game generate redeemable codes that provide free access to a wide range of rewards on a daily basis. These rewards can also be purchased using real money but since not everyone is willing to spend resources, the codes are much welcomed.

Why does this story matter?

Despite being available only on the Android version, Free Fire MAX has received a massive response from gamers. The game boasts over 100 million downloads and has secured a rating of 4.3/5 on the Google Play Store. The free rewards redemption program, frequent updates, and improved graphics are among the key reasons for the game's growing popularity.

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

Users have to follow a few rules to redeem the codes. The alphanumeric codes can only be redeemed via the official website. Users are allowed to log in using their official gaming credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. Users can redeem several codes but each code is valid only once. The codes expire 12-18 hours after release.

Here are the codes for today

Check out the list of codes for today: MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, SARG-886A-V5GR, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FF11-WFNP-P956, WCME-RVCM-USZ9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X

Check out the list of exclusive in-game rewards

Free Fire MAX provides several additional in-game items to gamers. The list includes pets, loot crates, skins, weapons, royale vouchers, costumes, protective gear, and premium bundles, among other in-game collectibles.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, first, head to the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in using your registered Google, Twitter, Facebook, Huawei, Apple, or VK gaming credentials. Enter any redeemable code in the text field, select "Confirm," and then click "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.