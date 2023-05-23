Technology

WhatsApp releases improved message draft feature for desktops

May 23, 2023

Unsent messages will be marked with a green label (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has made improvements to the message draft feature available on the Windows app. Now, unsent messages will be marked with a 'draft' label which will be visible within the chat header on the application. The feature is currently available only on the beta version of the Windows app which means we might have to wait a bit longer to access it.

Why does this story matter?

The message draft feature on WhatsApp has been available on the native Windows app for quite some time and the option appears to have gotten better now.

The improvements made to the feature will serve as a reminder of the unfinished messages, allowing users to continue typing the message right where they left off.

Unsent messages will have a green label

WhatsApp chats that contain an unsent message will carry a "draft" tag marked in green, according to WABetaInfo. Further, chats that contain draft messages, will be displayed right at the top of the chat list within the app. The latest enhancements make it easier for users to identify unsent messages and let them complete and send the texts across.

The improved feature is available only to beta users

The latest enhancements brought to the message draft feature are a part of the WhatsApp beta update for the Windows app, carrying version ID 2.2319.4.0. Beta users who have not received the update yet will get it in the coming days.

WhatsApp has also released other features

WhatsApp has also released new features on the stable channels for Android and iOS versions. The app is rolling out a password reminder option for end-to-end encrypted backups. This will let users verify if the password for their end-to-end encrypted backups is correct, and will allow them to replace the password in case it is not the exact match.

You can now edit sent messages

If you cannot recall the password, you can disable end-to-end encrypted backups. To reactivate the backups, you will have to set a new password. The password reminder feature is part of the latest WhatsApp update for Android and iOS. WhatsApp is also rolling out the edit message feature, which lets you modify sent messages within 15 minutes.