ISRO's GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission to launch next week: Why it's significant

May 23, 2023

The mission is scheduled to take off on May 29 (Photo credit: ISRO)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission, which is scheduled to take off on May 29. The mission will deploy a navigation satellite, dubbed NVS-01, into a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). What makes the upcoming mission significant is that it will expand the scope of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services, India's own satellite-based navigation system.

Why does this story matter?

The NavIC services are similar to the Global Positioning System (GPS), owned by the US. The launch of the NVS-01 will be a big step forward for ISRO.

The upcoming GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission will be the fourth launch for the space agency this year. In March, ISRO launched two Singaporean satellites aboard the PSLV-C55 launch vehicle.

The mission will take off from Satish Dhawan Space Center

The GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission will take flight from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota at 10:42am IST on May 29. The NVS-01 navigation satellite, which weighs about 2232kg, will take off aboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). Once the mission is successfully launched, ISRO will carry out "orbit-raising maneuvers" that will edge the satellite toward the intended orbit.

NVS-01 is the first of second-generation satellites built for NavIC

The mission's payload, NVS-01, is the first of the second-generation satellites built for NavIC. The NVS series of satellites will not only sustain but also augment NavIC with "enhanced features," said ISRO in a blog post. What's more, the NVS series incorporates L1 band signals that will help "widen the services" that NavIC can offer.

An atomic clock will be flown on NVS-01

For the first time, an "indigenous atomic clock" will be flown aboard the NVS-01 satellite, per ISRO. This serves as a testament to India's growing mastery in the field of space and satellite technology.

How to watch the launch?

If you want to witness the launch of the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission on May 29, in person, then you will have to register on the official website (https://t.co/274NfOt9bs). You will first have to provide your email address and then follow the registration process to book your seat. If not, you can track the mission's takeoff via the live stream on YouTube as well.