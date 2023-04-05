Technology

SpaceX plans to launch Starship's first test flight next week

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 05, 2023, 06:52 pm 2 min read

The Starship rocket's first orbital test flight could happen on April 10 (Photo credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX's Starship rocket could go on its first orbital test flight next week, as per a notice shared by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The rocket will be able to ferry astronauts and payloads to the Earth's orbit, Moon, Mars, and beyond. The test launch is expected to happen on April 10. The company also has two backup dates, April 11 and 12.

The launch will happen from SpaceX's Starbase facility

SpaceX has been preparing for the first-ever orbital test flight of the Starship rocket for several months now. The 394-foot-tall rocket system comprises a first-stage booster called 'Super Heavy' and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. Both components are designed to be fully reusable. The Starship rocket will take off from the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Starship's second stage is expected to splashdown in Pacific Ocean

The rocket is expected to deploy Starship's second stage into space, where it will complete a full orbit around Earth before making its way back. It is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The Super Heavy booster will be brought to land close to its launch site in Texas.

Starship has about a 50% chance of success: Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, previously said that Starship has about a 50% chance of success on its test launch. However, the company is working on several Starship prototypes and intends to launch them without further delay once they are ready.

NASA looks to use Starship for its future Artemis missions

Going by NASA's Airborne Science Program calendar, the space agency has reserved the use of its high-altitude WB-57 aircraft for April 10 and 11. As per Ars Technica, the space agency may use the WB-57 to observe Starship's test flight. NASA aims to use the SpaceX Starship as a "lunar lander for its astronauts as part of the Artemis moon missions."

Starship would require a launch license

Before Starship takes off on its first orbital flight test, it would require a launch license. "The FAA has not made a license determination for the SpaceX Starship Super Heavy operation, and the FAA's Command Center planning notice should not be interpreted as an indicator that a determination to issue a license has been made or is forthcoming," said FAA.