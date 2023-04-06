Technology

NASA's Mars Helicopter Ingenuity breaks records, flies higher than ever

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 06, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Ingenuity Helicopter landed on Mars in February 2021 (Photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA's Mars Ingenuity Helicopter has shattered records, once again. The chopper flew higher and faster than before during its 49th flight which happened on April 2. The 1.8kg chopper reached a speed of 23.3km/h and an altitude of 52.5 feet, according to the official flight log. Previous records for the highest speed and height were 21.6km/h and 46 feet, respectively.

Why does this story matter?

The Ingenuity helicopter, which launched along with the Perseverance Rover, landed on Mars in February 2021.

It has been flying there for two years now and is continuing to set new records.

The copter acts as a scout for the Perseverance Rover mission, which is hunting for signs of life on the Red Planet.

Total duration of Ingenuity's flights sum up to 86.7 minutes

During the 49th flight, Ingenuity covered a distance of 282 meters and the total duration of the flight was 142.7 seconds. It flew from a region called Airfield Kappa to Airfield Lambda on Mars. As per the most recent data from the official flight log, the chopper has flown a total distance of 11,224 meters and has stayed afloat for approximately 86.7 minutes.

The chopper has to work hard to fly on Mars

Flying on Mars is not as easy as it sounds. The conditions on the Red Planet are far from being conducive. Martian atmosphere is extremely thin at less than 1% of the density of Earth's atmosphere. This means, that Ingenuity would have to work harder than helicopters on Earth. To add to this, it has to thrive in the extreme conditions on Mars.

Ingenuity made history with its first flight in April 2021

Ingenuity made its first flight on April 19, 2021. During its maiden flight, which lasted 39.1 seconds, it flew about 10 feet above the Martian surface. It hovered, took a turn, and landed, making the first kind of flight "in any world beyond Earth," per NASA. The aircraft, for the first time, made a "powered, controlled flight in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars."

Ingenuity is currently on its extended mission

In the weeks following its first flight, Ingenuity conducted four more flights. It thereby completed its primary mission and technology demonstration, which aimed to depict that powered controlled flight was possible on Mars despite its thin atmosphere. Since then, the solar-powered chopper, which is currently on its extended mission, has been performing more flights, reaching higher altitudes and greater distances.