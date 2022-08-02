Business

TikTok's music streaming app could challenge Apple Music and Spotify

TikTok's music streaming app could challenge Apple Music and Spotify

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 02, 2022, 06:59 pm 2 min read

The trademark application for TikTok Music is yet to be reviewed (Photo credit: TikTok)

Is TikTok working on a music streaming app? Well, based on a patent filing uncovered by Business Insider, they sure are. As per the filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), TikTok's parent company ByteDance filed a trademark application for 'TikTok Music' in May. Interestingly, ByteDance already has a music streaming app named 'Resso,' which is available in Brazil, India, and Indonesia.

Context Why does this story matter?

It's time for music streaming giants Apple, Spotify, and YouTube to brace themselves because the new guy aka TikTok is cooking up something spicy.

TikTok's rise to heights forced other services like Instagram and Snapchat to adapt. TikTok Music has all the inklings of doing the same in music streaming.

Do you know what this means? We, customers, are in for a treat.

According to the patent filing with the USPTO, TikTok Music would allow users to purchase, play, share, and download music. It would also let users create, share, and recommend playlists, and comment on the music. From the looks of it, the new music streaming app will also have a social element to it. ByteDance had also filed for a trademark in Australia in November.

Resso Resso has grown in popularity by piggybacking on TikTok

ByteDance is not new to music streaming. It launched Resso in Brazil, India, and Indonesia in 2020. Resso has grown in popularity since then, piggybacking on TikTok. In India alone, the app's active users grew by 304% between January 2021 and January 2022. The TikTok app in Brazil comes with a button that redirects users to Resso when they click on a song.

Framework Will TikTok Music be based on Resso's framework?

From the patent filing, it is clear that TikTok Music will have some features of Resso, including the ability to create playlists, share songs, and interact with the app's community. However, it is unclear whether TikTok Music will follow Resso's framework or be something entirely different. If the example of TikTok is anything to go by, TikTok Music could become an industry disruptor.