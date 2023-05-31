Technology

SpaceX sends 52 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 31, 2023, 03:07 pm 2 min read

The satellites took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. Representative image (Photo credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX has successfully launched 52 Starlink satellites today (May 31). The broadband satellites took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The company confirmed via Twitter that all the payloads have been placed in low Earth orbit (LEO). The deployment took place 17.5 minutes after launch, in accordance with the original schedule.

Falcon 9's first stage landed in the Pacific Ocean

The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage was brought back to Earth, approximately eight minutes and 45 seconds after takeoff. It made a vertical touchdown on the SpaceX drone ship, called 'Of Course I Still Love You,' which was positioned in the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, Falcon 9's upper stage carried out the task of deploying the payloads, the 52 Starlink satellites, to LEO.

Take a look at the launch

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a huge constellation of satellites located in the LEO which provides broadband internet services that support streaming, gaming, and so on. The satellites orbit much closer to Earth compared to other broadband satellites, at about 550km, per the official website. Since they are positioned in low orbit, Starlink satellites can deliver high-speed, and low-latency internet connectivity to users across the world.

Starlink satellites have an autonomous collision avoidance system

Starlink's ion propulsion system, fueled by Krypton, enables the satellites to raise their position in orbit and maneuver in space. Further, the satellites can automatically maneuver to avoid collisions with other spacecraft and orbital debris. The navigation sensors on the satellites survey the stars to determine their location, altitude, and orientation. Each satellite has a validity of about five years after which they deorbit.

This was the 14th launch of Falcon 9 booster

Today's mission marked the 14th launch and landing of the Falcon 9's first-stage booster, according to SpaceX. The list of its previous space flights includes Crew-1 and Crew-2 missions to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. It also launched the CRS-23 (Commercial Resupply Service) mission to the ISS. The Falcon 9's first stage has now flown for five Starlink missions.

SpaceX has now launched over 4,500 Starlink satellites

SpaceX has now placed over 4,500 Starlink satellites in space. More than 4,100 of these are currently operational, according to satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell. The company plans to send more such satellites to orbit in the coming months. It has already received permission to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites and requested approval to launch another 30,000 in the future.