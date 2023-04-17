Technology

Where is JUICE now and what's next for the mission

The JUICE spacecraft will deploy its antennas among other instruments over the next week (Photo credit: ESA)

European Space Agency (ESA) recently launched the JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) mission, which is set to probe Jupiter and its moons—Europa, Callisto, and Ganymede. The mission aims to study the Jovian moons in detail as they are thought to harbor liquid oceans beneath their icy crusts. The probe is currently cruising at an altitude of 6,378km from the surface of the Earth.

How to track the mission?

To track the position of the JUICE mission, visit ESA's dedicated page. The interactive tool allows you to monitor the real-time location of the spacecraft and track its journey. Click on the rectangular tabs at the top to see close-up 3D views of the different stages of the mission. Also, keep an eye on the bottom where the mission timeline will be reflected.

The spacecraft will deploy its instruments over next two weeks

Over the next two weeks, the JUICE spacecraft will deploy its solar arrays, antennas, and other instruments. It will take another two months to test and prepare the science instruments. Over the next four years, JUICE will perform flybys of Earth and Venus which will put the spacecraft on the trajectory needed for the mission to reach its target destination Jupiter in 2031.

Why is the JUICE mission significant?

Among its main science objectives, the JUICE mission will help uncover if the Jupiter system was habitable or if it presently holds any ingredients key to life. JUICE will also study Ganymede, and in doing so it will become the first spacecraft to orbit a moon in the outer solar system. Interestingly, Ganymede is the only moon known to have its own magnetic field.

What makes Europa an intriguing target for the mission?

"Europa may be the most promising place in the solar system to find present-day environments suitable for life beyond Earth," said ESA in a blog. For life to exist there are three main ingredients: temperatures that allow liquid water to exist, organic material, and energy input, like sunlight. The icy moon Europa appears to possess all three factors and JUICE could provide more sights.

JUICE mission will perform 35 Jovian moon flybys in total

On the other hand, Callisto is not thought to host life in its oceans. The JUICE mission will perform 35 Jovian moon flybys in total, including two flybys of Europa and 21 flybys of Callisto.