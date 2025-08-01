Excelsoft Technologies gets SEBI nod for ₹700cr IPO

Karnataka-based Excelsoft Technologies has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO) . The company had filed its draft papers with SEBI on February 28, 2024. The upcoming IPO will see the company raising ₹700 crore from the Indian stock market through a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) component.

Company profile Company serves 71 clients across 17 countries Founded in 2000, Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS company that provides technology-based solutions across various learning and assessment segments. The company serves 71 clients across 17 countries, including the US, UK, India, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Canada. Some of its top clients include Pearson Education Inc., AQA Education, Colleges of Excellence, NxGen Asia PTE LTD, Pearson Professional Assessments Limited, Sedtech for Technology Education & Learning WLL, and Ascend Learning LLC.

Fund allocation Fresh issue worth ₹210 crore The upcoming IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹210 crore and an OFS component worth up to ₹490 crore. The promoters of the company, Pedanta Technologies Private Limited and Dhananjaya Sudhanva, will be divesting their stake in the company through this public offering. Excelsoft Technologies plans to use the funds raised from this public issue for capital expenditures such as land acquisition, building construction, and external electrical system upgrade at its Mysore facility.