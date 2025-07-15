Indira IVF wants to raise ₹3,500cr via IPO

Indira IVF is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in India. The company will soon file preliminary documents for the listing with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which could raise approximately ₹3,500 crore. Existing shareholders such as EQT AB and the founding family are expected to sell their stakes in this upcoming IPO.

Stake sale Shareholder breakup for the upcoming IPO As part of the IPO, EQT AB is likely to sell shares worth ₹2,900 crore. Meanwhile, three members of Indira IVF's founding family—Ajay Murdia, Kshitiz Murdia and Nitiz Murdia—are each expected to offload shares worth ₹200 crore. Notably, this IPO won't involve any new share issuance as existing shareholders will be selling their holdings.

Past attempts Draft prospectus filed in February Indira IVF had earlier filed a draft prospectus in February but withdrew it in March. The withdrawal was due to the clash of its IPO plans with the release of a Bollywood biopic based on the company's founder, which raised concerns from SEBI.