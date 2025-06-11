What's the story

Pine Labs, a leading merchant payments and lending platform, is gearing up to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by end of this month.

The move comes as part of its plan for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

The Noida-based company hopes to raise ₹5,000-6,000 crore via the IPO.