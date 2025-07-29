EV cab start-up BluSmart has entered insolvency in India

Indian electric cab start-up BluSmart has entered insolvency, according to an order from the company law tribunal in the country. The move comes amid corporate governance concerns after a regulatory probe found its co-founder had diverted funds intended for vehicle purchases. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the insolvency proceedings against BluSmart, following a petition filed by financial creditor Catalyst Trusteeship on May 13.

Accusations Regulatory ban on co-founder BluSmart suspended its operations in April, after India's market regulator barred co-founder Anmol Jaggi from the securities market. The ban came following allegations that Jaggi diverted funds from his publicly listed company, Gensol, for personal use. This included spending on a luxury apartment worth $5 million and golf set worth $30,379.

Proceedings Tribunal finds case of default The creditor alleged that BluSmart defaulted on multiple payments totaling around $147,500, and received no repayment from the company. In response, BluSmart had argued that the petition was premature. However, the tribunal found that the company's principal debt exceeded ₹1 crore, enough to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process.