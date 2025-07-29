This smart glass can bring down electricity bills for buildings
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is developing a revolutionary 'smart glass' technology to make buildings more energy-efficient. The innovative project uses a special porous organic polymer, which is said to be the key material in this cutting-edge technology. The main goal of the project is to create an electronic curtain glass that can control light and heat transmission with just a small electric current.
The smart glass' unique feature is its fast response to electricity, changing color and transparency as needed. This way, it can block sunlight and heat when required or let them in during cooler weather. The technology might significantly reduce the need for air-conditioning or artificial lighting in buildings, thus saving energy. "The use of viologen-based polymers allows for quick and reliable color change," an IIT Indore official said.
The official further added that "this can have a major impact on the design of energy-efficient buildings." The smart electrochromic windows could soon be a standard feature in smart homes and eco-friendly buildings. This would not only help reduce electricity bills but also lessen the environmental impact of these structures.
IIT Indore is working closely with industry partners to ensure that the production of this smart glass is feasible with existing factory setups. The project is being led by Professor Suman Mukhopadhyay from the Department of Chemistry and Professor Rajesh Kumar from the Department of Physics, under the Translational Research Fellowship (TRF) scheme. Researcher Dr. Sayantan Sarkar from the Department of Chemistry is also a key contributor to this innovative work.