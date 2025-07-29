WhatsApp's upcoming feature will improve your low‑light photos

WhatsApp is testing a new 'night mode' feature for its Android app, aimed at improving low-light photography. The capability was spotted in the beta version of the app, specifically WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.25.22.2, according to WABetaInfo. The feature is designed to enhance image clarity and brightness in poorly lit environments without any overlays or stylization effects on the image.

Feature details How the night mode works The night mode feature comes as a moon icon in WhatsApp's camera interface. Users can activate it by tapping on the icon, but it doesn't automatically turn on based on ambient light conditions. The feature works by adjusting image exposure and reducing noise in poorly lit environments, capturing more detail in shadows without needing an external light source.

Performance Night mode's utility in low-light conditions The night mode feature is particularly useful for indoor shots or nighttime photography when natural light isn't enough. However, WABetaInfo warns that the feature may only provide a "modest" improvement in image quality under extremely low-light conditions. It won't deliver an overly bright and detailed image, nor is it intended to replace professional photography techniques.