'Pride and Prejudice': Netflix's Austen adaptation begins production
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming limited series adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, Pride and Prejudice. The announcement sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting details about the show. The image features key characters from the Bennet family, including Elizabeth Bennet (Emma Corrin), Mrs. Bennet (Olivia Colman), Jane (Freya Mavor), Lydia (Rhea Norwood), Mary (Hopey Parish), and Kitty (Hollie Avery).
Fan reactions
'Where's Mr. Darcy?': Fans react to 1st look
Fans of the book shared their reactions to the first look. One fan commented, "Where's Mr. Darcy? I am too excited for this new show, although it's going to be hard to beat Colin Firth as Darcy!" Another said, "In Olivia we trust! This looks good." Another said, "I'm excited to see how this new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice turns out, especially with Emma Corrin and the rest of the cast."
Cast details
Cast details of limited series
The limited series also stars Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, and Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley. Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavaliero, Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, and Eloise Webb are among the other cast members. Jack Lowden has been confirmed to play Mr. Darcy, but was not featured in the first look image released by Netflix.
Series details
Corrin on her role as Elizabeth Bennet
The six-part limited series is directed by Euros Lyn and written by Dolly Alderton. Speaking about her role, Corrin said, "Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." "To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly's phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor." The series promises a fresh take on Austen's timeless 1813 novel.
Twitter Post
Production is officially afoot!
We know you've been yearning for a sneak peek. Pride & Prejudice is officially in production.— Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2025
Here's a first look featuring Emma Corrin, Freya Mavor, Olivia Colman, Hopey Parish, Rhea Norwood, and Hollie Avery as the Bennet women. pic.twitter.com/c1x9SNNfgS