'Pride and Prejudice': Netflix's Austen adaptation begins production

Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming limited series adaptation of Jane Austen 's classic novel, Pride and Prejudice . The announcement sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting details about the show. The image features key characters from the Bennet family, including Elizabeth Bennet (Emma Corrin), Mrs. Bennet ( Olivia Colman ), Jane (Freya Mavor), Lydia (Rhea Norwood), Mary (Hopey Parish), and Kitty (Hollie Avery).

Fan reactions 'Where's Mr. Darcy?': Fans react to 1st look Fans of the book shared their reactions to the first look. One fan commented, "Where's Mr. Darcy? I am too excited for this new show, although it's going to be hard to beat Colin Firth as Darcy!" Another said, "In Olivia we trust! This looks good." Another said, "I'm excited to see how this new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice turns out, especially with Emma Corrin and the rest of the cast."

Cast details Cast details of limited series The limited series also stars Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, and Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley. Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavaliero, Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, and Eloise Webb are among the other cast members. Jack Lowden has been confirmed to play Mr. Darcy, but was not featured in the first look image released by Netflix.

Series details Corrin on her role as Elizabeth Bennet The six-part limited series is directed by Euros Lyn and written by Dolly Alderton. Speaking about her role, Corrin said, "Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." "To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly's phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor." The series promises a fresh take on Austen's timeless 1813 novel.