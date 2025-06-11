Did 'Ginny & Georgia 3' top Netflix charts?
Netflix's top TV show Ginny & Georgia returned with its third season last week and it has taken over the platform's English TV charts with all three seasons landing in the Top 10.
The third season of Ginny & Georgia, which premiered with 17.6 million views, topped the English TV charts. The first two seasons also made it to the Top 10, with Season 1 at No. 6 (3 million views) and Season 2 at No. 9 (2.5 million views).
TV dominance
'Straw' took over English film chart
Tyler Perry's psychological thriller Straw has debuted at No. 1 on the English film charts.
The film stars Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah, a single mother dealing with multiple crises while caring for her sick daughter. It racked up a staggering 25.3 million views in its first week.
The crime thriller series Dept. Q climbed to No. 2 in its second week with 8.9 million views, while the limited series Sirens came in at No. 3 with 7.9 million views.
Global hits
'A Widow's Game' continued to rule non-English films
The Spanish crime thriller A Widow's Game continued its global dominance in the non-English film category, reclaiming the No. 1 spot with another 16.6 million views.
The film, based on a true story of a young woman who becomes a prime suspect in her husband's murder, was in the Top 10 in 91 countries.
French revenge thriller K.O., starring MMA fighter Ciryl Gane, premiered at No. 2 and became popular in 92 countries.
Non-English TV success
'Sara: Woman in the Shadows' led non-English TV list
On the non-English TV charts, the crime drama Sara: Woman in the Shadows made a strong debut at No. 1 with 6.1 million views. It was followed closely by the Korean limited series Mercy for None, which garnered 4.9 million views.
Another show that continued to draw viewers was Nonnas, which landed at No. 5 on the English Film list with an additional 3.2 million views in its fifth week of release.