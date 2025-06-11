What's the story

Netflix's top TV show Ginny & Georgia returned with its third season last week and it has taken over the platform's English TV charts with all three seasons landing in the Top 10.

The third season of Ginny & Georgia, which premiered with 17.6 million views, topped the English TV charts. The first two seasons also made it to the Top 10, with Season 1 at No. 6 (3 million views) and Season 2 at No. 9 (2.5 million views).