The plot of Sirens centers on Devon (Fahy), who believes her sister Simone (Alcock) is caught in a weird relationship with her new boss, socialite Michaela Kell (Moore).

Michaela's lavish lifestyle traps Simone, leading Devon to the rescue. But she doesn't realize Michaela's hold and power.

The story takes place over a single, searing weekend at The Kell's extravagant island estate, giving a unique mix of suspense, humor, and social commentary.