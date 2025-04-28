Julianne Moore's 'Sirens': What to expect from Netflix's dark-comedy series
What's the story
Netflix recently dropped the official trailer and first-look images for its upcoming limited series, Sirens.
The series, a five-episode dark comedy, features a female-driven cast, including Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type), and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon).
The show is written by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid).
Sirens will premiere on the streaming platform on May 22.
Series synopsis
Devon's worried for her sister, but can she be saved?
The plot of Sirens centers on Devon (Fahy), who believes her sister Simone (Alcock) is caught in a weird relationship with her new boss, socialite Michaela Kell (Moore).
Michaela's lavish lifestyle traps Simone, leading Devon to the rescue. But she doesn't realize Michaela's hold and power.
The story takes place over a single, searing weekend at The Kell's extravagant island estate, giving a unique mix of suspense, humor, and social commentary.
Series details
'Sirens' promises a blend of humor and social commentary
Touted to be a darkly funny exploration of women's complexities, power, and class, Sirens features an ensemble cast including Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, and Felix Solis.
The series promises a unique blend of suspense, humor, and social commentary.
With a gripping plot and stellar cast, Sirens is going to be a must-watch on Netflix.