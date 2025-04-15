What's the story

This week, streaming platforms are poised to unveil an eclectic mix of new movies and shows, just for all the binge-watchers.

The upcoming titles include the much-awaited second season of the post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, a spooky horror series Khauf, and an intriguing cyber drama Logout.

Be it heartwarming stories, action-packed adventures, or lighthearted comedies, there's something for everyone this week.