From 'Logout' to 'Khauf': Top OTT releases this week
What's the story
This week, streaming platforms are poised to unveil an eclectic mix of new movies and shows, just for all the binge-watchers.
The upcoming titles include the much-awaited second season of the post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, a spooky horror series Khauf, and an intriguing cyber drama Logout.
Be it heartwarming stories, action-packed adventures, or lighthearted comedies, there's something for everyone this week.
Show synopsis
'The Last of Us' Season 2
The Last of Us Season 2, streaming on JioHotstar in India, picks up from where the post-apocalyptic saga by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann left off.
Adapted from Naughty Dog's video game franchise, the plot tracks Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through a treacherous world.
Five years after the first season, the new episodes explore their lives disrupted by the arrival of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).
New episodes will come every Monday morning (IST).
Thrillers
'The Glass Dome' and 'The Diamond Heist'
Netflix is bringing two thrilling new titles this week.
The Glass Dome is a Swedish thriller revolving around a criminologist, Lejla, who returns to her hometown to investigate a local girl's disappearance. It comes on Tuesday.
Netflix will drop The Diamond Heist, a crime caper from Guy Ritchie, the next day. This three-episode docu-series reveals the elaborate plan of criminals who rammed a truck through London's Millennium Dome to steal a precious gem.
Romantic dramas
'Ransom Canyon' and 'Istanbul Encyclopedia'
Netflix will bring Ransom Canyon, a contemporary western series about rancher Staten Kirkland fighting to protect his land and the people he loves.
The Turkish series Istanbul Encyclopedia revolves around a young student who moves to Istanbul and struggles with cultural differences while living with her mother's estranged best friend.
Both will land on the streamer on Thursday.
New releases
'Khauf' and 'Logout'
Amazon Prime Video drops Khauf on Friday, an eight-episode horror series centered on a young woman named Madhu (Monika Panwar) who shifts into a sinister Delhi hostel. The Rajat Kapoor series tracks her battle between the good and the evil.
Hitting ZEE5 on the same day is Logout, a cyber drama that traces a digital influencer whose life spirals out of control after his phone goes missing and a fan hijacks his identity. It stars Rasika Dugal and Babil Khan.