What's the story

Ashwni Dhir's Hisaab Barabar, which will stream on ZEE5 from Friday, is a shockingly absurd, flimsy, and sub-par film.

It appears too amateurish and undercooked and completely wastes the talents of R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari.

It's one of those films that have an interesting idea at their core, but as is often the case, novel ideas don't always guarantee entertaining films.