'Shaitaan' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' holds fort strong over weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:42 am Apr 01, 202410:42 am

What's the story The folklore and stories of stardom surrounding cinema superstars are not new in India. The quintessential superstars of Bollywood are still ruling the box office and their films are deemed absolute favorites by viewers. Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan has been a huge money spinner and has been quite steady in its fourth weekend. The film stands tall amid competition from newer releases.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 1.9 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 138.9 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews but positive word of mouth. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn and Jio Studios.

