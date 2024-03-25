Next Article

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 elections from Mandi

Kangana Ranaut's old tweet about 'not contesting from HP' surfaces

By Tanvi Gupta 11:03 am Mar 25, 202411:03 am

What's the story Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the political sphere with the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced her candidacy for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency in their fifth list of candidate lineup. However, what set tongues wagging was an old tweet from the 37-year-old actor in which she showed her reluctance to "run from a city which lacks complexity."

'I want a state with complexities...'

A 2021 tweet re-emerged on Reddit following Ranaut's candidacy reveal in which she stated, "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 LS elections." "HP population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime...If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on...and be the Queen I am in that field also." The actor was responding to a X/Twitter user, who had posted, "Remember this tweet! Ranaut will contest the by-election from Mandi..."

Meanwhile, Ranaut showed appreciation for political opportunity

Despite her earlier reservations, Ranaut expressed gratitude for the chance to represent her birthplace in a tweet on Sunday. She said: "My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janata's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support...I feel honored and elated to officially join the party." To note, the actor hails from Bhambla, a quaint town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Take a look at Ranaut's tweet here

Her political ambitions and Bollywood's stint in politics

Ranaut's candidacy isn't a big surprise to many, given the actor's steadfast support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the years. Just last month, she hinted at her political ambitions during an interview with the Indian news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh. Significantly, her political debut coincides with reports of other Bollywood figures, including Govinda and Arun Govil, making their foray into politics.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is busy with her upcoming project 'Emergency'

The actor is currently preparing for her upcoming film Emergency, where Ranaut will portray former PM Indira Gandhi. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 14. Last year, she ventured into production with the black comedy film Tiku Weds Sheru, alongside featuring in the Tamil comedy horror sequel Chandramukhi 2. Additionally, she portrayed the titular character of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot in the drama film Tejas.