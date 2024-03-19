Next Article

The Congress Working Committed has readied its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections

Congress manifesto unveils '5 NYAY' for Lok Sabha elections

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:25 pm Mar 19, 2024

What's the story The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has readied its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, spotlighting a "nyay" (justice) agenda. After the CWC assembly, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh declared that the party will capitalize on the energy from the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra." The manifesto will underscore five guarantees under this agenda, with strategies to propagate these pledges at grassroots levels.

Details

Decoding the '5 NYAY' guarantees in Congress manifesto

The quintet of "nyay" guarantees, as detailed in the Congress manifesto, encompass "Hissedari Nyay," "Kisaan Nyay," "Shramik Nyay," "Yuva Nyay" and "Naari Nyay." Each targets different societal segments: equity (Hissedari), farmers (Kisaan), workers (Shramik), youth (Yuva) and women (Naari). The party has suggested comprehensive initiatives under each guarantee to tackle specific challenges faced by these groups.

New guarantees

Insights into Hissedari and Kisaan Nyay Guarantees

Under "Hissedari Nyay," the Congress proposes a social, economic, and caste census, a constitutional amendment to abolish the 50% cap on reservations for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class communities, and budget allocations equivalent to population share under the SC/ST sub-plan. "Kisaan Nyay" focuses on farmer support with measures like ensuring Minimum Support Price at rates determined by the Swaminathan formula, establishing a loan waiver commission, guaranteeing insurance payouts within 30 days of crop loss and exempting farming inputs from GST.

For workers, youth and women

Shramik, Yuva and Naari Nyay guarantees' benefits

The "Shramik Nyay" guarantee includes proposals for a Right to Health law, a national minimum wage of Rs. 400 per day for all workers, and insurance coverage for unorganized workers. The "Yuva Nyay" guarantee aims to create 30 lakh new central government positions and offering one-year apprenticeships to educated youth. Under "Naari Nyay", Congress proposes initiatives like providing Rs. 1 lakh per year to one woman in every impoverished family and reserving 50% of new central government jobs for women.

At key meet

Congress manifesto endorsed by party leaders

Following the CWC meeting on the manifesto, Congress tweeted, "The nation resoundingly calls for change. It is incumbent upon us all to ensure that our Manifesto receives widespread exposure in every state, carrying our commitment to every household across the nation." Key attendees at the meeting included Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, among other senior leaders.

Twitter Post

