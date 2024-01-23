Rahul Gandhi's yatra route diverted in Guwahati to 'avoid chaos'

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:14 am Jan 23, 202411:14 am

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Assam after it returns from Meghalaya

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was denied permission for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to pass through main roads in Guwahati, Assam, as it returns from Meghalaya, Times of India reported. The Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma cited a busy workday and potential traffic issues as reasons for the decision. The yatra has instead been directed to take National Highway 27, which serves as a bypass around the city on Tuesday.

Congress's application for conducting yatra through city denied by police

According to the state unit, Congress's application for conducting the yatra through the city was not approved by the police. Chief Minister Sarma had warned police action if the yatra moves through the city and creates a "chaotic situation". "It has been decided to drop the plan of taking the Nyay Yatra through the prime routes inside Guwahati. Now, we will gather at Khanapara... there will be a protest meeting," Assam PCC spokesperson Bedabrata Bora told TOI.

Hurdles created by Assam government in yatra: Congress

Congress has accused the Sarma government of creating obstacles for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The party pointed to an incident where workers chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi, Modi' slogans as Rahul Gandhi's yatra passed by. The party alleged, "Since our entry in Assam, the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties, and leaders using his goons."

Rahul Gandhi's yatra faces roadblock in Meghalaya

Rahul Gandhi's yatra encountered difficulties in Meghalaya on Tuesday morning, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is part of the ruling coalition. A scheduled meeting between Gandhi and university students was canceled after permission was denied. He will now meet with students at a hotel near the Assam-Meghalaya border. During his visit to Meghalaya, Gandhi will also meet with Congress leaders from the Northeast.

Denied entry to Batadrava Satra Temple in Assam: Rahul Gandhi

This came a day after Gandhi on Monday alleged that he was barred from visiting Assam's Batadrava Satra Temple. Questioning the restrictions, he said: "What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?" Sarma said: "I urge Rahul not to create a notion that there is a competition between Ram Temple and Batadrava Satra... TV channels will be flashing... Pran Pratishtha on one side and him visiting ....(the temple) on other side. This won't be good for Assam."

What is Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra?

The Gandhi-led yatra aims to cover a distance of 6,713km over 67 days. It started in Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14. The announcement of the yatra comes just months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc allies are looking to unseat the ruling BJP. Last year, Gandhi covered a distance of nearly 4,080km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.