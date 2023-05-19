India

Assam: Mosque committee bans burial of drug addicts

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 19, 2023, 05:56 pm 1 min read

The decision has been taken to fight against the drug menace

The Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee in Assam's Morigaon district has decided not to permit and to participate in the funerals of people who died because of drug consumption or have been involved in the illegal drug trade, reported ANI. Reportedly, the "bold" decision has been taken to fight against the drug menace and make people aware of it.

Children becoming addicted to drugs: Committee president

Mehboob Muktar, the president of the committee, said, "The Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee of Morigaon district has taken a bold decision that we will not allow the body of those people who die due to consumption of drugs or have been involved in illegal drugs trade to be buried in kabristan." He added that many children in the locality have become addicted to drugs.

Assam CM reacts to committee's decision

Reacting to the committee's decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government waged the most influential war against drugs in the last two years, "inflicting severe damage on consumption and supply networks." "Narcotics worth Rs. 1,430 crores has been seized, 9,309 people arrested, 420 acres of cannabis and opium cultivation destroyed," he tweeted.

