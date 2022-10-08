India

Assam: Man rapes minor, dumps in sack. She walks home

Assam: Man rapes minor, dumps in sack. She walks home

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 08, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

A court sent the man to judicial custody after he confessed to the crime

A 27-year-old man allegedly raped his minor 'girlfriend', slit her throat, and then dumped her in a tea garden by stuffing her in a sack in Moynagarh, around 20 kilometer from Silchar town in Assam on Monday night. However, the girl (17) survived, freed herself, and walked back home in tattered clothes. The accused was arrested on Tuesday after the survivor's parents' complaint.

Information Accused confessed to the crime

The accused, identified as Sanjay Teli, was arrested from his house and he reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. He was produced before a court on Wednesday which sent him to judicial custody. Some locals said Teli was furious after learning that the girl had gone to a movie with another man on Sunday. They suspected he committed the crime out of anger.

Details Accused had called her to meet at night

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's parents at Borkhola police station, Teli had called the girl to rendezvous at night where the incident played out. After he got rid of her body, she regained consciousness, although critically hurt, and found her way back. The girl reached a residential area where locals sent her to Borkhola primary health center reported EastMojo.

Facts Girl shifted to hospital in Silchar

Her condition is critical, and she was reportedly shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. The accused was charged under Sections 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject a person to griev­ous hurt, slavery, etc), 376 (rape), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ordeal Victim used her teeth to cut stack

Police recovered the weapon, a barber's blade, used to slit her throat. Teli, who is a local leader of a union, raped her five times before trying to kill her, reported local news portal Barak Bulletin. The girl freed herself from the sack by cutting it with her teeth. As she reached the health center, she narrated her ordeal and then again fell unconscious.