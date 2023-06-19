India

Weather update: Rain batters TN, schools shut in several districts

Weather update: Rain batters TN, schools shut in several districts

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 19, 2023 | 01:06 pm 2 min read

Heavy downpours across Tamil Nadu prompted schools in several districts to declare a holiday

While the monsoon remains sluggish in many parts of the country and people are struggling to get a reprieve from heatwave conditions, heavy downpours across Tamil Nadu prompted schools in several districts to declare a holiday. Delhi and its surrounding areas also woke up to showers on Monday morning. Meanwhile, five people died across Rajasthan in rain-related incidents amid a flood-like situation.

Moderate rainfall and thunderstorm predicted in isolated places

Since Sunday, several parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced widespread heavy rainfall. The regional meteorological department forecast moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts for Monday morning. A holiday has been declared for all schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and Chengalpattu districts for Monday. Reportedly, Chennai's Meenambakkam suburb recorded 137.6mm of rain since Sunday morning.

Yellow alert for seven districts in Rajasthan

Similarly, Rajasthan's Barmer, Jalore, and Sirohi districts are reeling under a flood-like situation as a result of heavy rainfall brought by Cyclone Biparjoy, an official said on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow' alert for seven districts, while electricity supply has been disrupted in many villages. It also issued an "orange" alert for Chennai and three neighboring districts.

Waterlogging in Ajmer hospital

Four out of five deaths due to drowning

Of the five deaths in Rajasthan, two kids and a 45-year-old man drowned in a pond in Barmer in separate incidents, while another child drowned in Jaisalmer district. In the Salumber district, a man was electrocuted while trying to switch off his water-logged flour mill.

Red alert issued in Assam, flash floods in Sikkim

Heavy rain has also battered the northeast, prompting the IMD to issue a "red" alert for Assam, which is facing severe floods. Around 34,000 people across 14 districts have reportedly been affected in Assam. Torrential rains also caused multiple landslides in Sikkim, destroying about 100 houses and sweeping away bridges. The downpour caused flash floods in the upper reaches of the College Khola Valley.

Share this timeline