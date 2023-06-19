India

Odisha crash: Know about Railways' Rs. 370 crore 'deep-screen' plan

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 19, 2023 | 12:37 pm 2 min read

Railways to spend Rs. 370-cr to deep screen tracks

The Indian Railways has reportedly decided to spend Rs. 370 crore to "deep-screen" all tracks in the South Eastern Railway, the zone where the horrifying triple-train accident occurred in Odisha earlier this month. According to media reports, the project is going to be a "deep screening of all types of mainline track on all broad gauge routes of the South Eastern Railway."

Why does this story matter?

The move comes amid reports that the Coromandel Express was incorrectly placed on the loop line, where it slammed into a stationary goods train and derailed on June 2 in Balasore. The impact caused the coaches to fall onto the parallel track and hit another passenger train—the Yesvantpur Express—that was passing by, resulting in over 290 deaths and leaving several hundred injured.

150 Ballast Cleaning Machines (BCM) to be used: Report

According to the news outlet News 18, the exercise would involve the use of around 150 ballast cleaning machines (BCM), which help restore drainage and improve track resilience. An official of the railways claimed that this is a normal repair-cum-safety drill conducted by the Indian Railways to ensure tracks are properly serviced and safe for use.

More details on Railways' safety plan

It is also learned that ballast-regulating machines and dynamic track stabilizers will also be used subsequently to restore the stability of the railway tracks and redistribute track ballast. The report also revealed the railways' plans for opening and refixing joggled fish plates and lubrication of fish-plated rail joints.

Probe underway in Odisha train crash

Notably, the South Eastern Railway zone covers West Bengal and Odisha. The tragic accident in Odisah is currently being investigated both by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). Earlier, a signaling error was suspected as one of the main causes behind the crash.

More details on Odisha train accident

During the accident, the Coromandel was reportedly traveling at "full speed," which may be roughly 100 kilometers per hour, and applying emergency brakes wouldn't have helped at this speed due to trains having massive masses of steel carried by strong engines. However, railway officials are also probing possible negligence from the driver, often known as the "loco pilot."

