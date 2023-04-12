India

Odisha: BJP's Sambit Patra walks barefoot on burning coal bed

Odisha: BJP's Sambit Patra walks barefoot on burning coal bed

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 12, 2023, 06:43 pm 1 min read

Sambit Patra shared the video of the incident on Twitter (Photo credit: Twitter/@sambitswaraj)

Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday walked barefoot around 10 meters on a burning coal bed at the ongoing Jhamu Jatra festival in Rebati Raman village of Puri, Odisha. Sharing the video on Twitter, Patra said he worshipped Goddess Dulan by walking on fire, received her blessings, and wished for the villagers' happiness and prosperity.

Twitter post shared by Patra

People inflict pain upon themselves during Jhamu Jatra

During the festival of Jhamu Jatra, which is popular in the Puri district, worshippers inflict pain upon themselves by walking on fire. Some also pierce their bodies with nails to please the deity, so their desires can be fulfilled. Notably, Patra had contested from the Puri constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but lost to Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Pinaki Misra.