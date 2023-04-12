India

Comedian Yash Rathi booked for 'objectionable' joke on Lord Ram

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 12, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

The complainant also demanded strict action against the organizers of the event (Photo credit: Instagram/@yashrathi.r)

The police have booked stand-up comedian and blogger Yash Rathi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Lord Ram during an event in Dehradun on Saturday. Per Times of India, the case was registered in response to a complaint filed by Sagar Jaiswal, the state president of the right-wing organization Uttarakhand Bhairav Sena. Additionally, the group demanded strict action against the program's organizers.

What did Rathi say during the show?

At the event, Rathi reportedly said, "When Jesus tried walking on water for the first time, he drowned. His friend pulled him out of the water and asked if he didn't know how to walk on water, why didn't he learn to swim?" "Jesus responded by saying, I made a small mistake. I forgot to write Ram on my chappal (slippers)," he added.

Watch: Rathi's alleged remarks on Lord Ram

Comedian Faruqui was arrested in 2021 in similar case

Notably, this is not the first time a comedian has found themselves at the center of such controversy. In 2021, Munawar Faruqui was interrupted during a show in Madhya Pradesh's Indore by BJP MLA Malini Gaur's son Eklavya Singh Gaur. Gaur accused Faruqui of making malicious jokes about Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he was arrested and sent to prison.