India

Western Railways announces special trains for 'Raksha Bandhan' rush

Western Railways announces special trains for 'Raksha Bandhan' rush

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 08, 2022, 08:33 pm 2 min read

The Western Railways will run six special trains for Raksha Bandhan.

The Western Railway has announced six special trains to cater to passengers during the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan. The trains will run between Mumbai to Bhavnagar in Gujarat, Mumbai to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and from Mumbai to Jaipur. Citizens can book tickets online and offline. Read more about the trains and the routes they will be taking.

Details More information about the trains

The Bandra-Bhavnagar terminus superfast (09207) will start from Bandra at 7:25 am on August 13 and will arrive at Bhavnagar at 9:25 am the next day. Passengers can return from the same route via train number 09208 which will depart from Bhavnagar at 2:50 pm on August 14. Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Batod, and Dhola are some of the stations on the route.

Mumbai Special train from Mumbai to Okha

Another special train will run from Mumbai Central to Okha in Gujarat and will commence its journey at 11:05 am on August 12. The train will reach Okha at 3:35 am the next morning. Those returning can board the train at 10 am on August 15 and reach Mumbai at 4:35 am the next day. The stops include Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Hapa, and Jamnagar.

Indore Here's more about the Bandra-Indore train

The Bandra-Indore superfast (09191) will leave Bandra at 2:40 pm on August 10 and will arrive in Indore by 4:40 am the next day. It will begin its return journey at 9:40 pm on August 11 and will reach Bandra at 1:10 pm the next day. The stops on this route include Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, and Dewas.

Jaipur WR deploys special 'Raksha Bandhan' train to Jaipur

The Mumbai central-Jaipur train will leave Mumbai at 10:50 pm on August 10 and reach Jaipur the next day at 6:30 am. It will commence its return journey at 7:35 am on August 11 and arrive at Borivali by 12:30 pm on August 12. The train will stop at Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Durgapur stations.

Information How to book tickets?

Those who wish to take these special trains can book tickets through both online and offline mediums. According to Western Railway officials, tickets will be available at counters and on the Indian Railways website. Citizens can visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for more information.