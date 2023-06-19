India

Honor killing: Parents kill daughter, lover; dump bodies in river

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 19, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

Parents kill their daughter and her lover in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district in a suspected case of honor killing

In a shocking incident of suspected "honor killing", a girl and her boyfriend were allegedly killed by her family, and their bodies were dumped in the Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, IANS reported. Reportedly, the victims were kidnapped and shot dead around a fortnight ago, and their bodies were thrown into the crocodile-infested waters of the river.

Girl's father confesses to killing duo: Police

The Madhya Pradesh Police said that the girl's father Rajpal Singh Tomar admitted to the brutal murders during interrogation, allowing them to piece together the details. Tomar reportedly stated that on June 3, he and other family members shot dead his daughter Shivani Tomar (18) and her boyfriend Radheshyaam Tomar (21), then tied their bodies with heavy stones and dumped them into the river.

Shivani's family was opposed to her relationship with Radheshyaam : Reports

According to reports, Shivani was in a relationship with Radheshyaam for some time. Her family, however, disapproved of the relationship because they both shared the same surname. The young couple reportedly continued their relationship and would meet despite her family's wishes. This engaged the family, and they allegedly plotted their murder and finally carried it out on June 3.

Searches on for bodies of couple in Chambal River

Following the discovery of the tragedy, the police began an investigation and search for the bodies. Superintendent of Police Morena Shailendra Singh Chouhan stated that a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and divers were searching for the victims in the river but had so far been unsuccessful. "Nothing can be said unless bodies are found...Our investigations are still underway," he said.

Similar incident of honor killing in MP's Rajgarh district

Unfortunately, this is not the first such killing in MP. Many such suspected "honor killings" have recently been recorded in the state. In April, a 28-year-old Lakhan Rajput was shot twice and stabbed to death in the Rajgarh district. It was alleged that he was killed by his wife's brothers, who were against their love marriage.

