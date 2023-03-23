India

Tamil Nadu: Man throws acid on wife inside court premises

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 23, 2023, 05:30 pm 1 min read

The accused was caught by the police and lawyers after the attack (Representational image)

A 40-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his wife inside district court premises in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, reported The Hindu. The incident reportedly took place when the victim reached the court in connection with the hearing of a case. The 35-year-old woman suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. A woman lawyer was also injured in the attack.

Husband had acid in a water bottle

According to the police, the woman is an accused in a 2016 theft case. She was waiting outside the court hall as a witness in the case had not come. Reportedly, her husband, P Siva, then came with acid in a water bottle and flung it on her. Siva was caught by the police after he failed to escape, per The Hindu.