Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife suffering from cancer, pens emotional note

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 23, 2023, 05:15 pm 1 min read

In her Twitter post, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said that her husband was jailed for a crime he had not even committed

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, announced on Wednesday that she is suffering from stage-2 invasive cancer. In an emotional Twitter post, the former Punjab MLA said that she is waiting for her jailed husband every single day. Notably, Sidhu was sent to prison in May 2022 to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case.

Cancer is God's plan: Navjot Kaur

In her post, Navjot Kaur said that her husband was jailed for a crime he had not even committed. "Waited for you, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again," she added. The 59-year-old stated that her getting cancer was "God's plan" and nobody is to be blamed for it.

He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.1/2 — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023