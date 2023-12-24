Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP enters 'mission mode'; Congress gets makeover

1/8

Politics 3 min read

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP enters 'mission mode'; Congress gets makeover

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:58 pm Dec 24, 202306:58 pm

BJP has launched 'mission mode' while Congress announced makeover ahead of 2024 polls

Riding on recent assembly election wins, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made some key decisions at its recent national office-bearers' meeting. The saffron party set a target of achieving a 50% vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will hold voter reachout programs and 5,000 conferences across India. Meanwhile, after a crucial meeting, the Congress on Saturday also announced a major reshuffle before the polls, where Avinash Pande replaced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Uttar Pradesh in charge.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

The recent assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram set the precedent for the Lok Sabha polls. The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, of which the Congress is a key constituent, aims to present a unified front against the BJP in 2024. The alliance also claims to be well-established in southern states. The bloc was also given a boost by the Congress's victories in Telangana and Karnataka this year.

3/8

PM Modi sets 50% vote share target for 2024 polls

During the BJP meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked workers to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls in "mission mode," per NDTV. He set a target of winning 35 crore votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the 22.9 crore the BJP won in 2019. The party is also aiming for a 50% vote share in these polls through cluster meetings after January 15. The party also asked its Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to host 5,000 nationwide youth conferences.

4/8

BJP plans campaign to reach out to new voters

Moreover, the BJP will organize these meetings by dividing Lok Sabha seats across India into clusters. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will address these gatherings. The party will also launch a campaign to connect with new voters and hold booth-level programs. One of the key issues party workers have been asked to discuss was India's growing influence on the global stage, especially during BJP's tenure at the Centre.

5/8

Ayodhya Ram Mandir celebrations campaign from January 1

Besides election preparations, the BJP plans to initiate a Ram Mandir celebration campaign starting January 1, Hindustan Times reported. BJP workers have been asked to go door-to-door to encourage 10 crore families to join Diya (oil lamp) Lightning programs for the temple in Ayodhya. They will also raise awareness about the temple on social media and arrange the opening ceremony's live telecasts in their respective areas. This is aimed at engaging voters in the festivities and strengthening the party's bond.

6/8

Congress Working Committee reviews poll preparedness, announces major reshuffle

Separately, Congress Working Committee (CWC) and National Alliance Committee (NAC) meetings were held last week to review poll preparedness and discuss seat sharing, respectively. The CWC assigned organizational and state in-charge responsibilities to 11 general secretaries, including Jairam Ramesh as general secretary (communication) and KC Venugopal maintaining his position as general secretary (organization). In a major reshuffle, Sachin Pilot was appointed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for Chhattisgarh, while Pande succeeded Gandhi Vadra as UP's in charge.

7/8

New organizational responsibilities assigned to CWC general secretaries

8/8

Congress discussed seat-sharing arrangements with INDIA bloc allies

This CWC rejig comes nearly a month after the Congress faced electoral setbacks in four of five assembly elections. The party announced, "Congress President [Mallikarjun Kharge] has been conducting state-wise reviews which are giving direction to the preparations." Alongside organizational changes, the Congress is planning various grassroots initiatives, such as a second edition of the party's mass outreach program, Bharat Jodo Yatra. The meeting also focused on working out seat-sharing with allies from the INDIA bloc.