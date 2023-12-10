Raipur: BJP meeting today amid MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan CM suspense

1/7

Politics 3 min read

Raipur: BJP meeting today amid MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan CM suspense

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:38 pm Dec 10, 202303:38 pm

BJP to end Chhattisgarh CM suspense today? Key meet in Raipur

The next chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a win in the recent state assembly polls, are reportedly set to be named soon. The saffron brigade earlier announced nine observers for these three states. A key meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is scheduled for Sunday, after which the BJP's chief ministerial face will reportedly be announced. Similar meetings are set to take place in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Despite winning in these three states in the assembly elections a week ago, the BJP has not been able to announce its chief ministerial faces. The saffron brigade scripted a thumping comeback in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, defeating the Congress by significant margins. Meanwhile, the BJP retained power in Madhya Praesh by winning 163 seats and limiting the grand old party to just 66.

3/7

Observers reach Raipur for possible Chhattisgarh CM selection

The BJP's central observers reached the party headquarters in Raipur on Sunday as the suspense over the Chhattisgarh CM choice continued. The saffron brigade appointed Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam to oversee the process in Chhattisgarh. The party's state in-charge Om Mathur, co-in-charge Nitin Nabin Sonowal, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya also reached Raipur for the key Sunday meeting.

4/7

BJP's meeting in Madhya Pradesh on Monday

After Chhattisgarh, the saffron brigade is reportedly scheduled to conduct its legislative party meeting at 4:00pm on Monday in Bhopal. Following this, it will likely announce the CM face for Madhya Pradesh. Other than incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, top BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayavargiya, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Jyotiraditya Scindia are among the likely contenders for the much-coveted post.

5/7

List of front runners for Rajasthan CM's post

Similarly, the BJP observers are scheduled to pick the next CM of Rajasthan after a meeting on Tuesday. Among those in the race for the post is two-time CM Vasundhara Raje, one of the front runners for it. She has been the face of the party in Rajasthan for over 20 years. Newly-elected BJP MLAs and former MPs Diya Kumari, Mahant Balak Nath, and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are other top contenders for the post.

6/7

BJP appointed these observers to pick MP, Rajasthan CMs

Earlier on Friday, the BJP appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pande, and BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde as observers in Rajasthan. On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and top BJP leaders K Laxman and Asha Lakra were appointed observers by the saffron brigade in Madhya Pradesh.

7/7

Gehlot recent jibes at BJP over delay in CM appointments

On Saturday, outgoing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacked the BJP over its delay in announcing CM faces in the three states. Speaking to ANI, the veteran Congress leader said, "There is no discipline in this party (BJP)." While alleging that the BJP polarized the polls, he added, "If we had done the same, I don't know what allegations they would have leveled against us and misled people."