ED raids premises linked to Rajasthan Congress chief: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:44 pm Oct 26, 202302:44 pm

Central agency searches Rajasthan Congress chief's home weeks before assembly polls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly searching premises linked to Rajasthan Congress supremo Govind Singh Dotasra as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged exam paper leak for hiring government school teachers last year. According to reports, the searches were carried out at 11 locations in Rajasthan, including Dotasra's homes in Jaipur and Sikar.

Raids and seizures in connection with exam paper leak

This new development comes just a few weeks before the much-awaited assembly polls in Rajasthan, scheduled to take place on November 25. It's also worth noting that the ED seized Rs. 12 lakh in cash and "incriminating" documents last week during its raids at seven locations. The searches were conducted on Friday at seven residential premises, including Dinesh Khodania's.

ED conducts raids at premises linked to Independent MLA

Dotasra is the sitting MLA and Congress candidate from the Lachhmangarh seat of Sikar. He will go up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)leader Subhash Maharia in the upcoming assembly polls. Meanwhile, news outlet The Indian Express reported that the central agency was also conducting raids at locations linked to Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla on Thursday.

Recalling Rajasthan CM's earlier remarks on 'non-stop ED raids'

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the saffron brigade was using the ED to harass the grand old party before the polls. "The non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan are proof that Congress is winning the election. Unable to win the trust of the people of Rajasthan, the BJP is misusing ED to harass the Congress," Gehlot wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

More on the scam

The alleged scam took place in December 2022. Reportedly, question papers for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Grade II exam surfaced on the internet hours before the real exam. The police received information that a bus transporting candidates who were scheduled to take the RPSC 2nd grade examination was carrying the question papers. Following a tip, a team of police officers and the Special Operations Group (SOG) intercepted the vehicle and matched the papers.

Congress's list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls

Last week, the grand old party released its full list of 76 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. While the state CM will be contesting from the Sardarpura seat, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot has been fielded from Tonk. In 2018, the Congress bagged 99 seats, while the saffron brigade secured 73 seats in the 200-member assembly as Gehlot came to power with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MPs and independents.