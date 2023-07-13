Gujarat: Toddler dies after stray dog attacks him while playing

July 13, 2023

The incident occurred at a cement factory in Morbi (Representational image)

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a stray dog fatally attacked him in Gujarat's Morbi on Tuesday. According to India Today, the incident occurred at a ceramic factory on Metal Road, where the boy's parents work. The dog attacked him when he was playing on the premises. He was rushed to the hospital in Wankaner but could not be saved.

Similar incident occurred on Sunday

On Sunday, a similar incident took place in Rajasthan's Bundi when a 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by three stray dogs. Reportedly, the dogs encircled and attacked him when he was passing through an isolated stretch between his house and the agriculture field. Last month, a three-year-old boy was killed after six stray dogs attacked him in Gujarat's Amreli.

