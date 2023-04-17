Lifestyle

Here are a few GI-tagged items to shop from Rajasthan

These GI tagged items are a must buy from Rajasthan

Popular for its ancient forts, luxurious palaces, vibrant culture, and stunning temples, Rajasthan is a must-visit tourist destination if you love architecture and history. There's great news for shopaholics! A total of 16 products in Rajasthan have the official GI tag reflecting the authentic heritage of the state. Here are the five GI-tagged items that you must go shopping for during your trip.

Bagru painting

Bagru prints or painting is a traditional ancient technique practiced by the Chhipa community in remote places of Rajasthan. It involves techniques of hand-block printing with natural colors using indigenous methods. Combining direct and resist styles, special and unique motifs are used in this art which are transferred onto a light-colored background with wooden blocks. Bagru prints have received acclamation all across the world.

Blue pottery of Jaipur

One of Jaipur's most popular traditional crafts, blue pottery involves the use of vibrant cobalt blue dye to paint the pottery. This art originated in Jaipur in the 17th century. It is different from other pottery since this technique does not use any clay. Blue pottery items are composed of Multani mitti, gum, water, borax, powdered glass, and quartz stone powder.

Kathputlis

The traditional kathputlis in Rajasthan were awarded the GI tag status in 2008. Kathputlis are string puppets that are made of wood and are used in Rajasthani folk dances where puppeteers use them to tell old mythological stories in miniature theater performances. You can buy traditional and handcrafted Rajasthani kathpulis and decorate them in your house, office, or car.

Kota doria weave

One of the finest open weave fabrics in the country, kota doria is mainly woven in the small town of Kaithoon in the Kota district of Rajasthan. Villages like Baran and Bundi also specialize in this art. Kota doria is woven on a traditional throw shuttle pit loom which creates small square patterns which are called Khats. These fabrics are airy, comfortable, and lightweight.

Sojat mehendi

The famous Sojat mehendi received GI status in 2022 January. This mehendi is popularly known for its high lawsone and red-orange dye content which makes it special and unique as compared to other varieties. This mehendi is produced in Rajasthan's Sojat city which is also called "mehendi nagri" as it is the largest henna-cultivating and producing city in India.