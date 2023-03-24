Lifestyle

Planning a solo trip? Don't forget to pack these essentials

Written by Sneha Das Mar 24, 2023

These essentials are a must-have for a safe solo travel

Solo trips not only help you reconnect with yourself and nature but also make you more confident and self-reliant. While the term might sound simple to you, it requires a lot of planning and preparation to ensure that you have a safe journey and experience. You need to make sure that you don't leave behind any essentials. Here are five that you must carry.

A good quality backpack

When buying a backpack for your solo travel, make sure that it is neither very big nor too small and is easy and comfortable to carry. Invest in a tough carry-on backpack with padded straps so that fragile items are safe and your shoulders do not hurt. Use a rain-proof cover on the bag to protect your things inside it from water damage.

A reusable water bottle

One of the most essential items to carry during your solo travel, a reusable water bottle or tumbler filled with fresh water will keep you hydrated throughout your journey. You can refill the bottle on your way once you run out of water. Buy a leakproof, filtered, and lightweight water bottle. A 0.75-liter reusable bottle is a perfect size for travelers.

A medical kit

When you are traveling solo, it becomes more important to carry first aid or medical kit to look after yourself during an emergency as there will be no one to take you to the hospital or search for a medical store. In your medical kit, carry cold and flu medicine, antiseptic creams, bandages, feminine hygiene products, digestives, painkillers, sanitizers, scissors, and a pain-relief spray.

Carry multi-purpose shoes

You might plan an impromptu trip of trekking during your travel for which you would need a pair of comfortable sneakers. Therefore, don't forget to carry a pair of waterproof durable sneakers to support your long walks. Remember to carry a pair of flip-flops as they are easy to wear and perfect for performing local errands. Also, carry a pair of bathroom slippers.

Carry ready-to-eat food

You never know what situation you are going to be in during your solo trip. Therefore, it is safe to carry some ready-to-eat food to keep yourself energized throughout the journey or during any emergency situations. Carry extra food supplies like biscuits, chips, glucose, chocolate bars, protein bars, ready-to-eat noodles, oats, and wafers, and keep them in an easily accessible pocket on your backpack.