5 tourist mistakes to avoid on your trip to Belgium

Mar 24, 2023

Planning your first trip to Belgium? Make yourself aware of the social etiquette rules followed in the country to show respect for the locals and their customs. Belgium is a diverse and delightful country, and like any other nation, there are certain cultural mistakes that you should try to avoid as a tourist. Knowing these in advance will make your trip even better.

Don't speak of Congo or Leopold II

This is a very sensitive part of Belgium's colonial history and is still very much fresh in people's minds. Many Belgians are aware of the atrocities committed under the rule of King Leopold II and the impact of colonialism on the Congolese people. Bringing up this topic can be uncomfortable for some Belgians. Don't mention it if you're not ready for a heated argument.

Don't underestimate Belgian beer's alcohol percentage

Belgium is famous for its beer culture, with a wide variety of beers available, each with its own unique flavor and alcohol content. One common mistake that visitors make is underestimating the alcohol content. Belgian beers have a higher alcohol content, around 12%, than the average beer. Please drink moderately, Belgians are sick of having to pick up drunk visitors on the Grand Place.

Do not get offended by the Belgian sense of humor

Belgians have a unique sense of humor that can be sarcastic, ironic, and self-deprecating. They often use humor to break the ice and make connections with others, and they may use self-deprecating humor to show humility and downplay their accomplishments. You should be aware of this humor and not take offense. They don't mean anything by it, it is just the way it is.

Don't expect too much from Manneken Pis

Manneken Pis is a small bronze sculpture of a naked little boy urinating into a fountain basin in the center of Brussels. It is one of Belgium's most famous landmarks and a popular tourist attraction. You should appreciate Manneken Pis for what it is—a quirky and unique cultural landmark—but should not expect too much from it in terms of size or grandeur.

Don't assume all Belgians speak the same language

Belgium is a multilingual country with three official languages: Dutch, French, and German. While many Belgians are fluent in multiple languages, it's important to avoid assuming that all Belgians speak the same language. The majority of the locals speak Dutch, French comes next and only a few percent speak German. It is always polite to ask what language they speak before assuming.