Lifestyle

Planning a solo trip? Don't let these myths discourage you

Planning a solo trip? Don't let these myths discourage you

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 23, 2023, 05:02 pm 3 min read

Solo traveling makes you wise and independent

Unpack these misconceptions before you decide to travel solo. Solo travel is liberating and is gradually becoming a common travel trend across the world. However, despite its popularity, several myths revolving around it may discourage many prospective travelers from planning a solo trip for the first time. Let not these common ones grab your attention as we debunk them with facts.

Myth 1: Only extroverts can go on a solo trip

Wrong! Traveling means different for every personality type and introverts can just have as much fun as extroverts during a solo trip. As they are more likely to enjoy their time alone, it does not mean they are shut off from the world. They largely need their space but won't mind occasional socialization and maintaining long-term relationships with like-minded people.

Myth 2: Solo travel is unsafe and dangerous

The risk of untoward events is present on all trips, regardless of whether you are going solo or with a group. If you do proper research, plan a realistic itinerary, make bookings in advance, and take note of travel safety tips, you can avoid any potential danger. Beginners who are anxious to take their first solo trip can start with a nearby place.

Myth 3: Solo travel is only meant for singles

No! Solo travel is for everyone single, committed, or in a complicated relationship. Travelers who are committed to their partners can go on a solo trip because of differences in interests, hobbies, and passions. One may also travel solo since their partner couldn't take time off from work or both made a conscious choice to go on a soul-searching journey individually.

Myth 4: Solo traveling is only for youngsters

Since when did age become a factor in traveling? Whether you have just turned 18 or are 60, there is no age limit to tick off solo travel from your wishlist. Aged people have more wisdom, skills, knowledge, and experience to handle situations, which makes them great planners and executioners. They are also good conversationalists and friendly folks who make for the perfect company.

Myth 5: Solo traveling can make you feel lonely

There's a fine line difference between being alone and lonely, and solo travel is based on the former aspect. You can feel lonely even when you are surrounded by people, which doesn't necessarily make solo travel something that induces it. Solo traveling can present you with opportunities to explore yourself, enjoy your own company, embrace your interests, welcome new perspectives, and become more independent.