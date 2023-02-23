Lifestyle

International Women's Day 2023: Your mother will love these gifts

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 23, 2023, 04:16 pm 3 min read

Gift these thoughtful experiences and gifts to your mommy

One for the leading lady! We are only a few days away from celebrating International Women's Day this year on March 8 and it is the perfect time to gift something meaningful to the main woman of your life - your mom! Below is a list of things you can do for her on this occasion to make her feel special as she deserves.

A fitness band for her physical well-being

A mother spends most of her day taking painstaking efforts to do away with household chores. As a result, there's hardly any time she could use for her fitness and health. Gift her a fitness band so that she can keep a tab on her daily step count, sleep cycle, calories burnt, heart rate, etc., and invest some time in herself too.

Help her learn a new skill and empower her

This International Women's Day, empower your mother by teaching her a new skill or enrolling her in a course for the same. From online banking and understanding social media to driving a car and learning a new language, there's so much you can offer to your mommy dearest that can upgrade her lifestyle. Even yoga or gym classes are some good options to consider.

Plan a day full of fun activities

While this should be a part of her daily life, plan some fun activities to help her break free from spending hours in the kitchen or inside the house. These could be pottery, painting, watching a movie, going on a picnic, trying adventure sports, or just anything she likes doing or wants to explore. She would be elated to see you plan them.

Arrange for a massage or spa session

Help her celebrate International Women's Day this year by stressing the importance of self-care. Often neglected by mothers, it is something that demands attention in their lives, especially considering how much time they spend taking care of everyone else but themselves. Arrange a soothing body massage or spa session for her so that she basks in some overdue relaxation.

Plan a trip with her and explore new places

There's probably nothing more fun, encouraging, and liberating for a mother than traveling. With that said, you can plan a vacation with your mom and take her to destinations that she has never visited. From local food and city excursions to adventures and entertainment, there's so much she can explore, learn, and enjoy, giving her a much-needed break from household woes.