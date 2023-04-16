Lifestyle

Traditional outfit ideas to welcome Pohela Baishakh

These outfits will set the vibe of Pohela Baishakh and the coming days of summer

Pohela Baishakh or Bengali New Year is celebrated by Bengali communities all across West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, and Tripura with great enthusiasm. On this auspicious day, people wear new clothes and greet each other Subho Noboborsho while indulging in traditional Bengali thalis and sweets. Here are five traditional outfit ideas that women can try out this week to celebrate the new year.

A cotton handloom saree

One of the classic outfits to wear on Pohela Baishakh, a saree will set the vibe of the occasion. However, ditch heavy silk, Banarasi, and tussar sarees this Pohela Baishakh and opt for light and comfortable handloom cotton sarees that will keep you cool in the scorching heat of the summer season. You can wear one with a bright-colored sleeveless blouse and silver jewelry.

An ethnic dress

If you do not want to wear a saree or kurti yet want to flaunt something traditional, then try out a casual ethnic printed summer dress. A summer dress looks stylish and elegant and is extremely comfortable to wear. You can go for an ethnic white dress with black and red prints featuring a V-neck and an anti-fit silhouette. Style it with boho jewelry.

Kurta set

A kurta set will never go out of style when you are thinking of wearing something traditional. You can go for a pretty bright kurta set in yellow, tangerine, pink, or red with a flowy silhouette and traditional prints like ikkat or bandhani. Style your kurta set with a matching dupatta, chaandbaali earrings, a classic clutch, and gold sandals for the perfect ethnic touch.

An ethnic long skirt and top

You can try out an Indo-Western outfit this time by opting for an ethnic long skirt and top combo. This ensemble is effortless and comfortable and makes you look classy. You can go for a colorful Kantha stitch-embroidered long skirt and pair it with a crisp white shirt. Complete your look with hand-painted patachitra-inspired earrings and a hand-painted clay necklace.

Palazzo with short kurta

One of the best outfits to opt for summer, a palazzo is light, flowy, and breathable and will keep you cool and comfortable. It also makes your legs look longer, thus creating an illusion of elongating your physique. Pair the palazzo with a short cotton kurta. Complete your look with kolhapuri chappals, a classic sling bag, and traditional gold earrings.