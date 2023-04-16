Lifestyle

All about powdery mildew: Symptoms and prevention

Written by Sneha Das Apr 16, 2023, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Powdery mildew is a fungal infection that affects a wide variety of plants

Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that affects plants and causes a powdery growth on the surface of the fruits, flowers, buds, and leaves. Many specialized fungal species in the group sphaerotheca, podosphaera, erysiphe, uncinula, and phyllactinia may cause this powder. The reason behind its powdery appearance is the production of several microscopic spores on the plant that occurs in the mid-late summer season.

What is powdery mildew and what plants do they affect?

Severe in warm and dry climates, powdery mildew is a fungal infection that affects a wide variety of plants. The most commonly affected plants are cucurbits, which include squash, cucumbers, melons, and pumpkins, and nightshades like tomatoes, eggplants, and peppers. Roses and legumes like beans and peas are also as likely to be affected. It can slow down plant growth and reduce fruit yield.

What are the symptoms of this plant infection?

Powdery mildew can be easily detected by the white, powdery growth of fungus on the leaves of the plant. It is usually seen on young shoots, stems, flowers, and foliage. The initial white growth is usually visible on the upper leaf surface. With time, the infected leaves also turn brown and fall off prematurely. Other symptoms include scab-like lesions, stunted growth, and witches' brooms.

When does powdery mildew occur?

The conditions that favor powdery mildew include high relative humidity at night, low relative humidity during the day, and 22-27 degree Celsius temperatures that mostly prevail in the spring and fall seasons. Air currents carry these spores that germinate on the leaf surface, which can be prevented by pouring water on the leaves. Low humidity supports spore dispersal, while high humidity supports spore formation.

How to prevent powdery mildew?

The best way to prevent powdery mildew is to take proper care of your plants and shield them against various infections. You can buy varieties of plants that are resistant to powdery mildew. Place your plant pots in sunnier areas as powdery mildew can develop in shady regions. Increase air circulation around your plants by selectively pruning overcrowded places. Also, water from overhead.