Lifestyle

How to cool your home amid intense heatwave

How to cool your home amid intense heatwave

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 14, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

It is important to keep your home cool as temperatures soar in Delhi. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

With an intense heatwave across Delhi, a yellow alert was issued for some parts of the national capital on Monday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heat isn't relenting in northern India and the rain gods aren't expected to bless us any time soon. Running air conditioners throughout the day isn't feasible at home. Here are a few things you can do.

#1 Keep houseplants

Plants keep the surroundings cool by absorbing the heat, which is why you feel comfortable in gardens and forests during the summer season. Having some indoor plants will keep the temperature of your home down and also purify the air within. There are many plants that soak up summer heat like a boss. So the options are immense, depending on your space and time.

#2 Use natural fibers in the house

Wear cotton or linen clothes during such hot days. They allow air to pass through, letting the fabric breathe. Also, try to use cotton for curtains, bedsheets, bedcovers, cushion covers, and any other upholstery in the house. Try to choose cooler colors like white, light blue, mint green, and other pastel shades.

#3 Darken the rooms

Shield your room from sunlight all day to keep the room naturally and relatively cooler. Remember to shut windows around 10:00 am, that's when the intensity of the summer heat starts to rise. During day time, try not to switch a lot of lights as they also add to the heat. Open the windows in the evening after sunset to let the breeze in.

#4 Use water creatively

Get a bucket of water, and immerse the hem of your curtains in them. Let the fabric soak up the water until the majority of the curtain is wet. Then draw the curtains shut. Keep buckets or large bowls of water in every room. Water absorbs the heat and helps in cooling the room naturally. Change the water twice a day.

#5 Use bamboo blinds

Instead of regular blinds and curtains, put up bamboo blinds on your windows and balconies. They give your home a nice sustainable touch and also keep the rooms cool. They bring in a fresh and natural feel to the room. You can also spray water on the blinds to create a natural air conditioning effect indoors. Talk about saving electricity!