Haryana Police arrests Congress MLA in Nuh violence case

India

Haryana Police arrests Congress MLA in Nuh violence case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 15, 2023 | 11:03 am 2 min read

Haryana Congress MLA, accused in Nuh communal clashes, arrested

Congress leader and MLA from Haryana's Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan was arrested on Thursday for his alleged links to the communal riots in the state's Nuh district on July 31. Khan, who was named as an accused in one of the FIRs, was reportedly questioned by the Nuh Police last week and will be produced in court again on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Communal violence rocked Nuh on July 31 and later spread to nearby regions after a Muslim mob reportedly hurled stones at a religious march organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal. While six people lost their lives in the clashes, more than 200 others sustained injuries as the violence spread to neighboring areas like Gurugram, Palwal, and Faridabad. The Haryana Police stated that there was "ample evidence" of Khan's involvement in the violence.

Khan approached HC earlier

On Tuesday, the Congress leader approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming he was falsely implicated in the case as he was not even in Nuh when the violence broke out. However, the Haryana Police informed the court that Khan was named as an accused following a "proper evaluation of the evidence." They also claimed that the police had phone records and other evidence to back up their claim. The court scheduled the hearing for October 19.

Kow about police's evidence against Khan

While Khan claimed he was in Gurugram from July 26 to August 1, the state's Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, told the court that his call records, phone location, and other evidence indicated that he was lying. Sabharwal also told the court that a co-accused who was arrested on September 9 named Khan. The MLA was previously summoned twice by the Nuh Police to appear before the investigation team. However, he did not show up, citing viral fever.

Bajrang Dal leader sent to 14-day judicial custody

Meanwhile, a Haryana court on Tuesday sent alleged cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar to 14 days of judicial custody. According to reports, the Bajrang Dal leader is wanted in connection with the February murder of two Muslim cattle traders and for inciting communal violence in the state's Nuh district in July. Notably, 42 of the 52 people named in the FIR have been detained, while one is out on bail.

Share this timeline