Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar denies involvement in Nuh violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 02, 2023 | 03:07 pm 2 min read

Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar has denied involvement in Nuh violence

Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal member whose purported video stirred the violence in Haryana, reportedly denied any involvement in the incident. In a video message, he claimed that he did not give any provocative speeches or attend the religious procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Monday. Manesar instead blamed Congress MLA Mamman Khan for the possible planned violence.

Why does this story matter?

The situation in Haryana has been tense since Monday when ethnic violence erupted during a religious procession in Nuh. According to the Haryana Police, the incident was sparked by rumors that Manesar (30) would attend the march. Manesar, who is suspected of being involved in the February killings of two Muslim men—Nasir and Junaid—in Bhiwani, has since become the epicenter of the violence.

Neither gave any provocative speech nor attended rally: Manesar

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Manesar clarified that he neither went to Nuh (formerly Mewat) nor made any provocative statement in the video posted on social media platforms earlier. "Mamman Khan is responsible for communal clashes in Nuh. I have nothing to do with the Bhiwani killings. I have full faith in Rajasthan Police," Manesar added.

Manesar's video allegedly sparked tension

Days before the VHP procession, Manesar allegedly shared a video announcing he would join the Nuh march and also urged his supporters to come out in huge numbers. However, he was later told to stay away from the rally. He eventually didn't attend the event on the recommendation of the VHP, which was concerned that his presence might cause tensions, per PTI.

Who is Monu Manesar?

Born Mohit Yadav, Manesar is said to be the leader of the Bajrang Dal's cow vigilante wing in Haryana. A polytechnic diploma holder, Manesar is considered an influential personality among the ranks of right-wing organizations for being the frontrunner in the campaign against "love jihad" and cow slaughtering. He also reportedly operated a YouTube channel that allegedly featured vigilante groups catching cow smugglers.

What we know about Nuh violence

Reportedly, six people were killed and over 200 injured in Nuh's communal clashes. Violence was allegedly triggered after a Muslim mob threw stones at a religious procession by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal. Once word of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were also set ablaze by Bajrang Dal members.

