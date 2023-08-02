Haryana violence: SC refuses to stay VHP-Bajrang Dal protests

August 02, 2023

The Supreme Court refused to stay the VHP protests scheduled in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protests scheduled in Delhi-NCR for Wednesday in the wake of the communal violence that erupted in Nuh, Haryana, on Monday. The court has also directed both the state government and the Delhi Police to take the necessary measures to prevent any instances of hate speech or violence during the protests.

Use CCTV cameras during protests: SC

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court also said, "Wherever required authorities shall use the CCTV cameras or make video recordings in all sensitive areas. The CCTV footage shall be preserved." Earlier in the day, senior advocate Chander Uday Singh filed a plea, saying the VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced 27 rallies in Delhi-NCR, which should be added to the "hate speech" batch.

Petition was filed for urgent hearing

As Singh mentioned the application for urgent listing before Justice Aniruddha Bose, the latter expressed doubts over whether he has the authority to entertain the plea for listing. Bose further referred Singh to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who is sitting in the Constitution Bench with the next four senior judges to hear a case regarding Article 370 abrogation.

VHP to hold 'major demonstration' in Noida

Chandrachud asked Singh to follow the procedure that has been arranged for the hearing of urgent cases. The registrar then listed the case for a quick hearing. The petition came as the VHP has planned to hold a "major demonstration" in Noida on Wednesday, even as the administration has imposed CrPC Section 144 in the city.

VHP calls for mahapanchayat in Manesar today

Earlier on Wednesday, Bajrang Dal members held a protest near Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro Station. The protest disrupted traffic as the authorities completely blocked Vikas Marg and suggested alternative routes. India Today reported that the VHP and Bajrang Dal have also called for a mahapanchayat at 4:00pm on Wednesday in Gurugram's Manesar— one of Haryana's violence-hit areas— which is also under restrictions.

