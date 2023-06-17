Politics

Bengal government, SEC panel move SC against HC order

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 17, 2023 | 09:35 pm 3 min read

West Bengal government, poll body move SC challenging court's order on central forces' deployment

Days after the Calcutta High Court ordered deploying central paramilitary forces for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal, the State Election Commission (SEC) and the Mamata Banerjee state government have moved the Supreme Court against it, reported India Today. The development comes after the SEC and the Bengal government's senior officials reportedly met with the legal advisors of the state on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the state election panel to send a requisition to the central government to deploy forces within 48 hours. Last week, former WB chief secretary and newly appointed State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha announced that this year's panchayat polls would be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes on July 11.

Opposition's plea at HC over central forces' deployment

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier filed a plea in the high court, requesting the deployment of central paramilitary forces to a peaceful polling process. The opposition leaders also highlighted the widespread violence during the 2021 Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections and the 2022 municipal polls in the state as the grounds for their petition.

Details on Calcutta HC's order

On Thursday, the HC's division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed the SEC to follow the central forces' requisition orders for all the districts hit by violence over the filing of nominations for next month's panchayat polls. Furthermore, it also stated during the hearing that no appreciable steps were taken after the directive was passed on Tuesday (June 13).

HC's warning to State Election Commission

While flagging a "slackness" on the part of the administration while identifying sensitive areas, the court also warned the State Election Commission of contempt action for failing to execute the earlier directive. "You are trying to make the order unworkable, that is very clear. If you (SEC) are aggrieved, you may prefer an appeal," The Indian Express quoted the chief justice as saying.

SEC orders videography of nominations amid unrest

Amid numerous violent incidents, the State Election Commission ordered videography of the nomination process for panchayat polls in Bengal last week. The move came after the state Governor CV Ananda Bose summoned Sinha over the ongoing unrest. Notably, districts like Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Purba and Paschim Bardhaman have reported multiple instances of violence in the past few weeks ahead of the panchayat polls.

