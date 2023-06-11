India

West Bengal: Election Commission orders videography of nominations amid unrest

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 11, 2023

The West Bengal panchayat polls are scheduled for July 8

Amid the incidents of violence in West Bengal, the State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered videography of the nomination process for panchayat elections. The move comes after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose summoned State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha over the unrest. Notably, the polls will be held on July 8, and the vote counting will take place on July 11.

Clashes continue in several districts on Saturday

On Saturday, the second day of filing nomination papers, clashes continued between the workers of the ruling and opposition parties. According to India Today, violence was reported in Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed its nominees were manhandled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Labhpur in Birbhum district.

Congress worker killed on Friday

Meanwhile, in Murshidabad's Domkal, opposition parties alleged that armed TMC workers were roaming around the Block Development Officer (BDO) office, where nomination papers were to be filed. This came a day after Congress worker Fulchand Sheikh was shot dead in Murshidabad's Khargam. He was allegedly attacked by the TMC. The police have arrested two accused in connection with the case.

